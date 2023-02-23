Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is 23.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $28.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.4% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.24, the stock is -6.26% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 1.41% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -20.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.16%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.70%, and is -11.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 186.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.53. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.83% and -21.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Tripadvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 102.34M with Short Float at 7.02%.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalvert Seth J, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Kalvert Seth J sold 25,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $26.91 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40316.0 shares.

Tripadvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Gouvalaris Geoffrey (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $23.28 per share for $99516.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26551.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $27.50 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 33,523 shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -29.64% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -29.72% lower over the same period. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -27.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.