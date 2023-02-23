United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 1.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.87 and a high of $223.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $178.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.85% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -76.61% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.61, the stock is -4.30% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -2.34% off its SMA200. UPS registered -15.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.43%.

The stock witnessed a -2.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.32%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 534000 employees, a market worth around $154.71B and $100.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.36 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.04% and -21.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 852.10% this year

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 867.00M, and float is at 720.52M with Short Float at 1.45%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lane Laura J, the company’s CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off. SEC filings show that Lane Laura J sold 14,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $178.16 per share for a total of $2.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Brothers Norman M. Jr (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold a total of 20,724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $182.26 per share for $3.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Newman Brian (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $182.46 for $3.47 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -8.73% lower over the past 12 months. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is -15.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.