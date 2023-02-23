WestRock Company (WRK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is -10.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.08 and a high of $54.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.41% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.55, the stock is -8.91% and -11.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -18.18% off its SMA200. WRK registered -32.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.41%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.59%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 50500 employees, a market worth around $8.17B and $21.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.89% and -42.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.70M, and float is at 251.19M with Short Float at 1.02%.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL CURREY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RUSSELL CURREY M sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $36.51 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that O’Neal John L (President, Global Paper) sold a total of 5,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $42.55 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46305.0 shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Nevels James E (Director) disposed off 2,483 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 14,326 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -22.38% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -9.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.