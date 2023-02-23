Which institution holds the most shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is -10.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.72 and a high of $186.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $158.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.61% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.08% higher than the price target low of $168.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.78, the stock is -3.50% and -7.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.79 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.00% off its SMA200. JNJ registered -3.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.85%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.45%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 152700 employees, a market worth around $406.98B and $94.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.44. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.32% and -15.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.61B, and float is at 2.61B with Short Float at 0.35%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A total of 307 insider transactions have happened at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 291 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolk Joseph J, the company’s Exec VP, CFO. SEC filings show that Wolk Joseph J sold 14,781 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $179.60 per share for a total of $2.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35812.0 shares.

Johnson & Johnson disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that McEvoy Ashley (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold a total of 73,323 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $175.47 per share for $12.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41813.0 shares of the JNJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Taubert Jennifer L (EVP, WW Chair, Pharmaceuticals) disposed off 76,923 shares at an average price of $176.78 for $13.6 million. The insider now directly holds 126,456 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -12.13% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -46.42% lower over the same period.