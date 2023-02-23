Which institution holds the most shares in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is 22.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.60 and a high of $82.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.00, the stock is 12.15% and 17.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.92 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.41% off its SMA200. OTTR registered 19.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.04%.

The stock witnessed a 16.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.64%, and is 17.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has around 2422 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.62 and Fwd P/E is 20.96. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.88% and -12.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otter Tail Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.60M, and float is at 40.83M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ERICKSON JOHN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ERICKSON JOHN D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $56.31 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 0.98% up over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is 1.05% higher over the same period. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -6.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.