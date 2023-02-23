Which institution holds the most shares in Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) is 85.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLAP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 51.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 54.90% and 73.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 176.35 million and changing 71.35% at the moment leaves the stock -9.77% off its SMA200. LLAP registered -70.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.36%.

The stock witnessed a 47.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.74%, and is 59.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.26% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $431.03M and $73.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.13% and -76.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-845.70%).

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.28M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 5.47%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

A total of 217 insider transactions have happened at Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 205 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beach Point Capital Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,646,043 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $3.03 per share for a total of $11.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,004,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $3.03 per share for $3.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the LLAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 5,527 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $11054.0. The insider now directly holds 1,164,864 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP).