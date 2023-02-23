Which institution holds the most shares in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is 39.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.90 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $34.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.95% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -130.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.54, the stock is 3.93% and 17.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.25 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 26.66% off its SMA200. UBER registered -0.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.36%.

The stock witnessed a 13.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.27%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 29300 employees, a market worth around $71.76B and $31.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.71. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.61% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.98B, and float is at 1.98B with Short Float at 1.81%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 215 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 94 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Tony, the company’s. SEC filings show that West Tony sold 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $32.54 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Hazelbaker Jill () sold a total of 63,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $31.02 per share for $1.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80750.0 shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Hazelbaker Jill () disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $30.01 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 145,750 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -39.83% lower over the past 12 months.