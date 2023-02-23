Which Institutions Own Shares In Constellium SE (CSTM)?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 33.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88%.

Currently trading at $15.81, the stock is 8.83% and 18.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 13.50% at the moment leaves the stock 18.74% off its SMA200. CSTM registered -17.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.07%.

The stock witnessed a 9.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.66%, and is 10.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $8.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.00% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellium SE (CSTM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.30M, and float is at 142.12M with Short Float at 1.82%.