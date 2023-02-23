Who are the Institutional Holders in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is 3.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.31 and a high of $46.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.3% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -3.91% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.29, the stock is -3.74% and 0.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.53 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200. BAC registered -25.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.24%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.80%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 213000 employees, a market worth around $274.54B and $72.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.99% and -25.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.11B, and float is at 8.01B with Short Float at 0.63%.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koder Matthew M, the company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking. SEC filings show that Koder Matthew M sold 214,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $35.91 per share for a total of $7.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $47500.00 per share for $7.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 4 shares at an average price of $23750.00 for $95000.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.93% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -17.29% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -8.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.