Who are the Institutional Holders in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is -1.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $37.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $24.55, the stock is -0.78% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.21 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.56% off its SMA200. RRC registered 20.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.98%.

The stock witnessed a -8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.94%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 527 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.46% and -34.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 154.60% this year

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.77M, and float is at 234.24M with Short Float at 4.33%.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ginn Dori, the company’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer. SEC filings show that Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $34.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80801.0 shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Spiller Reginal (Director) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $31.44 per share for $50306.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10685.0 shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Ginn Dori (SVP, Principal Accting Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $36.17 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 332,033 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is trading 10.18% up over the past 12 months and Antero Resources Corporation (AR) that is 14.85% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -4.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.