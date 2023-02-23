Who are the Institutional Holders in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is 6.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $24.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -0.17% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.04, the stock is -2.33% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.14 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 7.39% off its SMA200. RF registered -2.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.21%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.45%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19950 employees, a market worth around $21.34B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Profit margin for the company is 41.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.93% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 934.00M, and float is at 929.75M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ritter William D., the company’s SEVP. SEC filings show that Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $23.42 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24344.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Lusco C. Matthew (SEVP & CRO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $22.83 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77843.0 shares of the RF stock.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -25.39% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -17.29% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -21.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.