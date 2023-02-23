Who are the Institutional Holders in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 66.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -93.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is 2.57% and 21.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 2.34% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.30%.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.25%, and is 9.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.43% and -48.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 263.91M, and float is at 223.91M with Short Float at 23.36%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 7.65% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -1.56% lower over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 25.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.