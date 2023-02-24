A peek at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE): Who has invested in It?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -15.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $26.54, the stock is -19.80% and -15.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -8.45% off its SMA200. CERE registered 9.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.54%.

The stock witnessed a -18.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.96%, and is -20.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.64% and -35.99% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.31M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLES N ANTHONY, the company’s CEO and Chairperson. SEC filings show that COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $33.13 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $29.94 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $26.67 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).