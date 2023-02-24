A peek at Genius Group Limited (GNS): Who has invested in It?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) is 1422.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $36.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $19.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.8% off the consensus price target high of $19.20 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 73.8% higher than the price target low of $19.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -11.78% and 81.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 37.61% off its SMA200. GNS registered a gain of 40.11% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 10.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 924.44%, and is -22.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 19.21% over the month.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $117.90M and $18.22M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1571.10% and -86.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.30%).

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Analyst Forecasts

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.80% this year

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.31M, and float is at 10.49M with Short Float at 20.89%.