Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is 183.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $23.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATLX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.48% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -65.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -65.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.85, the stock is 152.90% and 149.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 60.47% at the moment leaves the stock 126.32% off its SMA200. ATLX registered 313.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 78.83%.

The stock witnessed a 125.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.61%, and is 181.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.43% over the week and 13.30% over the month.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $116.92M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1180.65% and -15.58% from its 52-week high.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Lithium Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.43B, and float is at 4.25M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times.