BioVie Inc. (BIVI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is -10.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $14.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.96, the stock is 32.31% and 10.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 22.97% at the moment leaves the stock 82.31% off its SMA200. BIVI registered 109.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.21%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 30.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.57%, and is 24.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.37% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 425.28% and -51.60% from its 52-week high.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.90% this year

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.17M, and float is at 7.04M with Short Float at 4.56%.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.