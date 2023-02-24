Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Volatility At 2.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.65 and a high of $100.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRI stock was last observed hovering at around $73.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.24% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.9% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.72, the stock is -7.65% and -5.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -2.37% off its SMA200. CRI registered -16.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.52%.

The stock witnessed a -9.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.22%, and is -6.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) has around 15900 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.66% and -26.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carter’s Inc. (CRI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carter’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.00% this year

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.22M, and float is at 37.27M with Short Float at 6.64%.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Carter’s Inc. (CRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $75.03 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Carter’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 25,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $75.01 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the CRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, D’Emilio Julie (EVP, Sales) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $72.77 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 33,761 shares of Carter’s Inc. (CRI).

Carter’s Inc. (CRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 4.13% up over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -15.71% lower over the same period.