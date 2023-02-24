Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 9.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.04 and a high of $185.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $159.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $166.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.42% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -9.52% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.80, the stock is 2.81% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. ECL registered -10.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.21%.

The stock witnessed a 3.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.07%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $45.11B and $14.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.68 and Fwd P/E is 27.33. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.18% and -14.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.90M, and float is at 283.42M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MacLennan David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MacLennan David bought 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $139.66 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12597.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Busch Angela M (EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $170.66 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16716.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, GATES WILLIAM H III (10% Owner) acquired 21,412 shares at an average price of $169.78 for $3.64 million. The insider now directly holds 31,185,554 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -11.32% down over the past 12 months and Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is 6.68% higher over the same period. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -6.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.