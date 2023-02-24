Here are the top Institutional holders of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is -24.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $50.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAND stock was last observed hovering at around $23.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.43% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.36% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is -30.71% and -27.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -26.98% at the moment leaves the stock -8.06% off its SMA200. BAND registered -65.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.06%.

The stock witnessed a -26.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.17%, and is -34.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.75% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $445.27M and $542.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.52. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.13% and -65.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bandwidth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.30M, and float is at 21.13M with Short Float at 9.52%.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bottorff Rebecca, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Bottorff Rebecca sold 1,117 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $22.58 per share for a total of $25222.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16439.0 shares.

Bandwidth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Carreker Marina C. (President) sold a total of 660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $23.60 per share for $15576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8725.0 shares of the BAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Bottorff Rebecca (Chief People Officer) disposed off 355 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $8378.0. The insider now directly holds 17,556 shares of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -11.45% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -36.20% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -14.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.