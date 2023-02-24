Here are the top Institutional holders of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 39.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.03 and a high of $53.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $17.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $17.14, the stock is -0.02% and 12.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -18.15% off its SMA200. BYND registered -66.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.28%.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.07%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 1108 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $439.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.39% and -67.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.40% this year

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.70M, and float is at 58.07M with Short Float at 36.84%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ajami Dariush, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78774.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that KUTUA LUBI (CFO, Treasurer) sold a total of 15,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $14.38 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58687.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Moskowitz Beth (Chief Brand Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.08 for $70388.0. The insider now directly holds 19,179 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).