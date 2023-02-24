Here are the top Institutional holders of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) shares

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is 79.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $20.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -84.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.74, the stock is 23.35% and 44.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 42.82% off its SMA200. FSLY registered -22.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.83%.

The stock witnessed a 43.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.48%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.93% over the week and 8.68% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 976 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $432.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.15% and -26.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.10% this year

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.34M, and float is at 111.62M with Short Float at 10.41%.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Fastly Inc. (FSLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shirk Brett, the company’s Executive Vice President, CRO. SEC filings show that Shirk Brett sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $14.43 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Bergman Artur (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) sold a total of 1,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $15.50 per share for $17066.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.63 million shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Bergman Artur (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) disposed off 19,078 shares at an average price of $15.75 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 6,636,036 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).