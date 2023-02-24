Here are the top Institutional holders of NextNav Inc. (NN) shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) is -3.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $8.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 68.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is -5.59% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -7.53% off its SMA200. NN registered -54.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.93%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.90%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

NextNav Inc. (NN) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $295.85M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.42% and -66.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.50%).

NextNav Inc. (NN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextNav Inc. (NN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

NextNav Inc. (NN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.40M, and float is at 56.20M with Short Float at 4.34%.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at NextNav Inc. (NN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lantz Robert, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Lantz Robert sold 1,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $4022.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13557.0 shares.

NextNav Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Knutson David L. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $3.00 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the NN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Pattabiraman Ganesh (Senior Vice President) disposed off 8,459 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $23262.0. The insider now directly holds 1,725,083 shares of NextNav Inc. (NN).