Here are the top Institutional holders of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 56.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $11.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -58.26% lower than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -14.93% and 9.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.25 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -49.99% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -81.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.86%.

The stock witnessed a 11.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.69%, and is -22.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.46% over the week and 12.67% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $16.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.47% and -83.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.53M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 16.43%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 52,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $2.26 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.68 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Wu Eric Chung-Wei (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $1.92 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30.73 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Wu Eric Chung-Wei (Director) disposed off 411,216 shares at an average price of $3.01 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 30,832,093 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).