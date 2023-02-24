Here are the top Institutional holders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is 27.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $14.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -63.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.17, the stock is -1.42% and 11.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.77 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -0.14% off its SMA200. PLTR registered -22.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.00%.

The stock witnessed a 16.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.63%, and is -19.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 3712 employees, a market worth around $17.94B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.47. Profit margin for the company is -28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.90% and -45.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.07B, and float is at 1.65B with Short Float at 7.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karp Alexander C., the company’s. SEC filings show that Karp Alexander C. sold 164,373 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $8.13 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.43 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Cohen Stephen Andrew () sold a total of 140,632 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $8.13 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 592.0 shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Sankar Shyam () disposed off 108,701 shares at an average price of $8.13 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 1,751,224 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).