Here are the top Institutional holders of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) is -2.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $6.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -25.38% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -8.91% and -13.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.45 million and changing 9.40% at the moment leaves the stock -46.29% off its SMA200. TELL registered -37.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.57%.

The stock witnessed a -15.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.85%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $902.34M and $311.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.75. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.12% and -75.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 538.55M, and float is at 485.58M with Short Float at 17.28%.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOUKI CHARIF, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SOUKI CHARIF sold 562,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.57 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SOUKI CHARIF (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 932,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $1.49 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.13 million shares of the TELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, SOUKI CHARIF (Executive Chairman) disposed off 761,456 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 17,060,385 shares of Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is trading 62.80% up over the past 12 months and Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) that is 6.45% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 32.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.