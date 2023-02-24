Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is 21.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.59 and a high of $80.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $62.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.12%.

Currently trading at $70.17, the stock is 7.67% and 15.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 13.09% at the moment leaves the stock 14.91% off its SMA200. CIVI registered 62.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.20%.

The stock witnessed a 7.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.97%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $6.20B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.35. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.70% and -12.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Civitas Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.07M, and float is at 84.37M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT sold 4,918,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $300.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.48 million shares.

Civitas Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Garbiso Sandra (CAO and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $65.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27998.0 shares of the CIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Counts Travis L (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) acquired 3,556 shares at an average price of $65.94 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 22,699 shares of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI).

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 24.93% up over the past 12 months and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is 38.86% higher over the same period.