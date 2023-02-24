Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is 5.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.74 and a high of $111.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $92.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.64% off its average median price target of $98.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.73% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.73% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.70, the stock is -5.57% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.25% off its SMA200. PZZA registered -21.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.16%.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.31%, and is -9.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.90 and Fwd P/E is 25.89. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.91% and -22.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.20%).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Papa John’s International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.00% this year

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.26M, and float is at 34.91M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boakye Marvin, the company’s Chief People & Diversity Ofc. SEC filings show that Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $85.57 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11920.0 shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -27.07% down over the past 12 months and Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is 52.88% higher over the same period. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is -26.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.