Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is 2.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $16.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $16.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 0.97% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 12.53% off its SMA200. PRMW registered 4.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.31%.

The stock witnessed a 4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.75%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 9230 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $2.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.12. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.69% and -2.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.12M, and float is at 155.63M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $16.01 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Primo Water Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) sold a total of 90,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $16.12 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the PRMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) disposed off 3,760 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $60159.0. The insider now directly holds 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW).