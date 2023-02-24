Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is -9.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.34 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $17.06, the stock is -9.69% and -10.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -11.15% off its SMA200. TALO registered 38.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.70%.

The stock witnessed a -17.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is -8.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.10 and Fwd P/E is 3.50. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.25% and -33.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.58M, and float is at 25.84M with Short Float at 24.79%.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC sold 10,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $20.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.29 million shares.

Talos Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Riverstone Energy Partners V, (Director) sold a total of 10,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $20.19 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.29 million shares of the TALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Riverstone Energy Partners V, (Director) disposed off 172,743 shares at an average price of $20.20 for $3.49 million. The insider now directly holds 12,302,444 shares of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO).