Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.08 and a high of $118.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $103.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.91% off the consensus price target high of $129.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.29% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.31, the stock is -1.61% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 7.24% off its SMA200. XYL registered 14.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.45%.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.75%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $18.44B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.68 and Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.33% and -12.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xylem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.70% this year

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.20M, and float is at 178.75M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yarkadas Hayati, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Yarkadas Hayati sold 2,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $106.94 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7473.0 shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Pine Matthew Francis (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 11,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $107.12 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22819.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Toussaint Claudia S (Senior Vice President) disposed off 16,825 shares at an average price of $91.37 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 40,786 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -5.84% down over the past 12 months and Xylem Inc. (XYL) that is 14.78% higher over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is 19.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.