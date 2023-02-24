Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP)

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) is 7.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZIP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.63, the stock is -17.60% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.22% off its SMA200. ZIP registered -8.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.76%.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.25%, and is -25.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $914.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.83 and Fwd P/E is 31.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.94% and -29.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.06M, and float is at 52.83M with Short Float at 9.77%.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $16.64 per share for a total of $29719.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80038.0 shares.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,441 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $16.33 per share for $39862.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72832.0 shares of the ZIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 1,787 shares at an average price of $17.72 for $31666.0. The insider now directly holds 75,273 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP).

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -11.45% down over the past 12 months. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) is -11.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.