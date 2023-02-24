Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is 9.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $36.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZWS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.31% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.12% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.11, the stock is 1.65% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -10.37% off its SMA200. ZWS registered -28.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.06%.

The stock witnessed a 8.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.14%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.24 and Fwd P/E is 21.86. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.98% and -37.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.23M, and float is at 174.27M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wehr Craig, the company’s Group Ex., President-Zurn. SEC filings show that Wehr Craig sold 1,442 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $23.17 per share for a total of $33411.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82640.0 shares.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Jackson Rodney (SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development) sold a total of 970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $23.17 per share for $22475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ZWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Troutman Michael (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 808 shares at an average price of $23.17 for $18721.0. The insider now directly holds 32,271 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -31.18% down over the past 12 months and The Timken Company (TKR) that is 28.22% higher over the same period. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is 40.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.