New Big Money Means AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.16, the stock is -6.10% and 0.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 19.37% off its SMA200. AVDX registered 4.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.93%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.12%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $299.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.38% and -14.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.30% this year

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.23M, and float is at 179.01M with Short Float at 2.96%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Praeger Michael, the company’s. SEC filings show that Praeger Michael sold 9,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $9.33 per share for a total of $93263.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.83 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Wilhite Joel () sold a total of 3,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $9.33 per share for $29996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63404.0 shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Drees Daniel () disposed off 2,174 shares at an average price of $9.33 for $20283.0. The insider now directly holds 128,109 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 19.51% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 2.74% higher over the same period. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is -59.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.