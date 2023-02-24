New Big Money Means E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) is 4.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.47% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is -6.52% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.05% off its SMA200. ETWO registered -27.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.30%.

The stock witnessed a -7.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.31%, and is -6.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has around 3682 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $630.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.81. Profit margin for the company is -50.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.36% and -37.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.20% this year

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.28M, and float is at 238.06M with Short Float at 6.34%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farlekas Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $6.55 per share for a total of $85123.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Hantman Peter (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 60,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $7.01 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ETWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hantman Peter (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 39,600 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 226,781 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO).