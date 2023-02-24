New Big Money Means Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is -4.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $4.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -2.73% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -20.75% off its SMA200. DTIL registered -73.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.49%.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.97%, and is -8.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $125.49M and $20.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -75.27% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.85M, and float is at 91.97M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Amoroso Michael, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Amoroso Michael sold 11,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $14528.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13202.0 shares.

Precision BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Kelly John Alexander (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $1.23 per share for $10086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DTIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Kelly John Alexander (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 37,037 shares at an average price of $1.34 for $49630.0. The insider now directly holds 154,738 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL).

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 5.86% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 33.67% higher over the same period. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.