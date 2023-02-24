Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is 24.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 7.12% and 16.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 43.61% off its SMA200. PLX registered 99.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.12%.

The stock witnessed a 18.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.38%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has around 202 employees, a market worth around $86.13M and $47.57M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 142.86% and -15.00% from its 52-week high.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.67M, and float is at 41.64M with Short Float at 7.87%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwartz Aharon, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Bashan Dror (President and CEO) bought a total of 68,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $1.50 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68000.0 shares of the PLX stock.