Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $25.81, the stock is -8.32% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 2.33% off its SMA200. VIR registered -12.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.24%.

The stock witnessed a -15.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.33%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.04. Profit margin for the company is 48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.99% and -18.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.90%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 258.00% this year

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.73M, and float is at 115.10M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 74,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $28.43 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.32 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that SCANGOS GEORGE A (President and CEO) sold a total of 17,856 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $28.30 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, SCANGOS GEORGE A (President and CEO) disposed off 9,894 shares at an average price of $25.29 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 214,095 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).