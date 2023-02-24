Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.41 and a high of $38.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.44% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.98, the stock is -3.88% and -6.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. VIRT registered -45.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.82%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.23%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has around 973 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.12 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.10% and -50.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtu Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.29M, and float is at 97.96M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Minieri Joanne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $22.63 per share for a total of $90512.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16187.0 shares.

Virtu Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Minieri Joanne (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $23.45 per share for $93800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12187.0 shares of the VIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Cavoli Stephen (EVP) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $28.90 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 73,277 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -6.62% down over the past 12 months and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is -1.39% lower over the same period. BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is -7.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.