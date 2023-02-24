Vroom Inc. (VRM) Volatility At 8.27%, Should You Add A Position?

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $6.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -7.81% and -0.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -20.14% off its SMA200. VRM registered -82.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.01%.

The stock witnessed a 12.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.50%, and is -15.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 1807 employees, a market worth around $146.42M and $2.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.27% and -83.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.70% this year

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.12M, and float is at 132.60M with Short Float at 15.73%.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stott Carol Denise, the company’s Chief People & Culture Officer. SEC filings show that Stott Carol Denise sold 7,615 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $9062.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Shortt Thomas H (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $1.03 per share for $22434.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.44 million shares of the VRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Lang Laura W (Director) disposed off 7,204 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $7137.0. The insider now directly holds 113,738 shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM).