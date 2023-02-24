Which institution holds the most shares in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) is 19.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.07 and a high of $20.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHPT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.17% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 12.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -5.35% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.2 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -12.86% off its SMA200. CHPT registered -11.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.58%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.48%, and is -14.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has around 1436 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $394.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.51% and -45.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 341.68M, and float is at 328.11M with Short Float at 14.80%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linse Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Linse Michael sold 1,989,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $19.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Linse Michael (Director) sold a total of 508,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $10.08 per share for $5.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CHPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Loewenthal William J (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,115 shares at an average price of $8.94 for $27860.0. The insider now directly holds 432,892 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT): Who are the competitors?

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is -15.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.