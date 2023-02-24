Which institution holds the most shares in TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is 26.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $70.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMDX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.26% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.47% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.14% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.80, the stock is 17.75% and 25.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 20.55% at the moment leaves the stock 65.18% off its SMA200. TMDX registered 485.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.44%.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.79%, and is 15.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $71.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 678.00% and 10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.92M, and float is at 30.72M with Short Float at 4.30%.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khayal Tamer I, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Khayal Tamer I sold 4,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $70.15 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1300.0 shares.

TransMedics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Hassanein Waleed H (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $70.08 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the TMDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hassanein Waleed H (President & CEO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $64.21 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 391,285 shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX).