Which Institutions Own Shares In DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is 10.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.48 and a high of $58.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $35.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $35.22, the stock is -4.72% and 1.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.70% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -36.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.68%.

The stock witnessed a -1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.10%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $7.56B and $4.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.17. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.01% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 660.50% this year

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.90M, and float is at 213.66M with Short Float at 4.00%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCIER GREGORY T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $31.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that BRANDT ERIC (Director) sold a total of 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $39.71 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35155.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -38.18% down over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 3.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.