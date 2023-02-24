Which Institutions Own Shares In FedEx Corporation (FDX)?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.92 and a high of $248.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $202.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $199.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.16% off the consensus price target high of $257.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -41.5% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.18, the stock is 0.25% and 7.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. FDX registered -5.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.91%.

The stock witnessed a 8.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.16%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $52.12B and $94.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.58% and -17.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.00M, and float is at 240.31M with Short Float at 1.71%.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANE AMY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANE AMY B bought 280 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $175.83 per share for a total of $49233.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1529.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that MARTIN R BRAD (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $143.41 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 750.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Carere Brie (EVP/Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 11,235 shares at an average price of $228.85 for $2.57 million. The insider now directly holds 16,366 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -13.89% down over the past 12 months.