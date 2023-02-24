Which Institutions Own Shares In Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)?

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) is 179.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $6.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INZY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.67% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 75.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 17.48% and 55.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.25% off its SMA200. INZY registered -54.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.40%.

The stock witnessed a 59.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.33%, and is 31.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.38% over the week and 14.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 195.66% and -53.64% from its 52-week high.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.66M, and float is at 39.82M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bjarke Henric Bjorn, the company’s SVP, COO. SEC filings show that Bjarke Henric Bjorn bought 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $29885.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Longitude Capital Partners III (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,355,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $3.69 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.17 million shares of the INZY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu (Director) acquired 1,070,000 shares at an average price of $3.69 for $3.95 million. The insider now directly holds 2,661,154 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY).