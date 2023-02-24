Which Institutions Own Shares In PacWest Bancorp (PACW)?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is 20.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.29 and a high of $49.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PACW stock was last observed hovering at around $27.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.3% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.62, the stock is -0.82% and 9.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 4.45% off its SMA200. PACW registered -42.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.58%.

The stock witnessed a 9.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.26%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.73% and -44.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.90% this year

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.22M, and float is at 117.92M with Short Float at 3.68%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOSLER C WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOSLER C WILLIAM bought 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $26.48 per share for a total of $99300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3750.0 shares.

PacWest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that WAGNER MATTHEW P (CEO) sold a total of 17,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $24.18 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the PACW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, WAGNER MATTHEW P (CEO) disposed off 66,659 shares at an average price of $26.24 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 1,003,086 shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -52.45% down over the past 12 months and United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is -8.88% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -16.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.