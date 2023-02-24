Which Institutions Own Shares In PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 3.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.20 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $61.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.59% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.03% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.52, the stock is -0.17% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 5.80% at the moment leaves the stock -0.85% off its SMA200. PDCE registered 24.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.10%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.10%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $6.30B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.36 and Fwd P/E is 4.46. Profit margin for the company is 49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.97% and -25.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.95M, and float is at 90.95M with Short Float at 4.82%.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Lynn A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $65.78 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Meyers R Scott (EVP, CFO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $66.77 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR (President and CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $67.08 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 548,228 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is 62.03% higher over the past 12 months.