Which Institutions Own Shares In Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is 10.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is -2.60% and -0.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 14.32% off its SMA200. PBI registered -10.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.08%.

The stock witnessed a -7.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.60%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $727.45M and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.24 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.04% and -26.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.85M, and float is at 161.30M with Short Float at 6.71%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stamps Sheila A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $2.73 per share for a total of $54640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45834.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that GUILFOILE MARY (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $3.48 per share for $86918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Fairweather James Arthur (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) acquired 4,335 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $14823.0. The insider now directly holds 143,260 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -62.56% lower over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is -34.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.