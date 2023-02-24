Who are the Institutional Holders in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is -11.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.41 and a high of $448.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $348.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -40.6% off its average median price target of $385.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.07% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -14.02% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $307.86, the stock is -13.19% and -12.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing -11.65% at the moment leaves the stock -14.98% off its SMA200. DPZ registered -27.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.56%.

The stock witnessed a -9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.52%, and is -14.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $10.88B and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.84 and Fwd P/E is 21.78. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.82% and -31.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.30%).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.69M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the company’s EVP, Supply Chain Services. SEC filings show that HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 75 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $347.07 per share for a total of $26030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2846.0 shares.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that LOPEZ PATRICIA E (Director) sold a total of 244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $351.93 per share for $85871.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1519.0 shares of the DPZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH (President, U.S. & Global Svcs) disposed off 1,280 shares at an average price of $354.94 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 3,180 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.57% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 11.17% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 2.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.