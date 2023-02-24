Who are the Institutional Holders in McKesson Corporation (MCK)?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is -3.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $260.73 and a high of $401.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $360.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $430.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 4.17% higher than the price target low of $376.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $360.33, the stock is -2.15% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 1.54% off its SMA200. MCK registered 33.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.01%.

The stock witnessed a -4.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.29%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $48.93B and $273.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.49 and Fwd P/E is 13.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.20% and -10.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.70% this year

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.90M, and float is at 136.82M with Short Float at 1.98%.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Avila Nancy, the company’s EVP, CIO & CTO. SEC filings show that Avila Nancy sold 161 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $370.02 per share for a total of $59573.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4631.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 7,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $380.00 per share for $2.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75737.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Schechter Lori A. (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $379.79 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 4,178 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -36.20% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 6.31% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -14.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.