Who are the Institutional Holders in Service Corporation International (SCI)?

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is 0.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.85 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $70.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $69.61, the stock is -3.21% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 3.20% off its SMA200. SCI registered 18.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.36%.

The stock witnessed a -1.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.19%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17589 employees, a market worth around $10.72B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.45% and -7.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.09M, and float is at 149.99M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RYAN THOMAS L, the company’s President, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that RYAN THOMAS L sold 11,049 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $70.87 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 120,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $70.86 per share for $8.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 16,938 shares at an average price of $70.11 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is 15.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.